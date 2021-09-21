Big Events With Big Crowds Are Back In Colorado, But The Risk Of COVID Never Left

Same story at last weekend’s Westword Music Showcase. Tunes and beverages were plentiful, social distancing was about the distance between two seats.

Fall 2021 is the polar opposite from a year ago, but it may be the most confusing season yet of the crisis.

Colorado has relatively high vaccination rates, with 58 percent of the state’s population fully vaccinated. But that’s not yet a level to bring the virus under control and state leaders are warning about hospitals hitting intensive care unit capacity. On Monday, a quarter of hospitals reported anticipating staff shortages in the next week.

So what’s the best advice if you’re thinking of taking in a ballgame or show? Doctors and public health officials emphasize the advice that’s held true for months now: vaccinated, masked and outdoors handily beats the alternative.

Hart Van Denburg/CPR News Fans at the Hippo Campus show at the Westword Music Showcase in Denver’s RiNo district on Saturday, September 18, 2021.

How safe are outdoor games or concerts?

Rick Kornfeld has had Bronco season tickets for decades. He’s rarely missed an opening game, like this Sunday’s against the New York Jets. Often he goes with his 82-year-old mom.

They’re both fully vaccinated, but there is no vaccination or mask requirement at Empower Field at Mile High. Unvaccinated fans are strongly encouraged to wear a face covering, according to the stadium website.

“Not only will a lot of people not be wearing masks, but there will be a number of people in a stadium of almost 80,000 people that are not vaccinated,” said Kornfeld, who lives in Denver, where nearly 75 percent of those over 12 are now fully vaccinated.

He’s an attorney and has a 10-week trial coming up so it’s not a good time to get sick. He consulted with some doctor friends and has decided to skip it.

“None of them could say, ‘I think it's a huge risk’ or whatever, but it's just a risk. And I just decided, I can watch it on TV and not take that risk,” Kornfeld said.

Courtesy of Rick Kornfeld Longtime Bronco season ticketholder Rick Kornfeld, with his mother Linda and wife Julie. Kornfeld plans to skip Sunday's home opener and instead watch the game on TV.

Centennial resident Greer Hancock and her husband bought tickets for Dave Matthews at Fiddler’s Green amphitheater next month. They’re fully vaccinated and have a toddler at home, but she is still concerned.

“What is the risk to me? What's the risk to my husband? What's the risk to my child?” she asked.

As of Oct. 1, the venue will require vaccination and strongly encourages masks.

“What if we contracted it, didn’t know it and then unknowingly passed it along to somewhere else, because we were at this live outdoor event with so many people?”

Dr. Michelle Barron from UC Health said concerned patrons like Hancock should first consider the venue and what the vaccination status might be of those around you.

“I think you have to sit down and sort of do the math in your head as to what the implication is, A) you got COVID, or B) What's the real risk?” Barron said.

John Daley/CPR News Fans at the CU Buffs football game against the University of Minnesota, Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021/

Not all Coloradans are concerned about attending events, regardless of vaccination status

Greg Krush, from Hotchkiss on the western slope, isn’t vaccinated but also isn’t hesitating to attend in-person events.

“I mean you're taking a risk, no matter what you do, unless you want to live in a bubble,” he said. “Many of the people I know feel the same way. To live your life in fear of, of something that, you know, we go skiing, we ride motorcycles, we go swimming, we get behind the wheel of a car.”

There are a lot of people like him in Colorado. As many as two million aren’t vaccinated and some of them will be at the Broncos game, maybe sitting next to you. Carrie Whittlesey from Evergreen has two elementary school kids, so they’re not vaccinated. She and her husband are vaccinated, and plan to take their kids to a Buffs game soon.

“If we are, let's say outside at this football game, should we be wearing masks?” Whittlesey asked.

Yes, Barron said, a mask will improve your odds of staying COVID-free.

“If you're fully vaccinated, you wear a mask, you bring your hand sanitizer, your risk is still going to be incredibly low. It's not zero,” Barron said.

John Daley/CPR News As part of its COVID-19 protocols, regardless of vaccination status, masks are required to be worn in any indoor space at Folsom Field on gamedays. There is no general vaccination requirement for Folsom Field, but CU Boulder is strongly encouraging people to be vaccinated when they come to campus. Unvaccinated guests are strongly encouraged to wear a mask unless they are actively eating or drinking.

Indoor events are a totally different story

Fans of the Avs and Nuggets will have a whole different safety calculus to consider this winter if full-capacity crowds are back.

“Indoors, when you start getting into big groups, I really start worrying about, like, the airflow,” Barron said. “How close are you to people and how well are people wearing masks?”

Infectious disease doctor Sean O’Leary, with Children’s Hospital Colorado, agrees your level of risk depends on what events you’re looking to attend and your personal circumstances. When it comes to children under 12, who can’t yet get vaccinated, the risk to them of severe disease, hospitalization or death is lower than older adults.

“But it's not zero,” said O’Leary. “It's something that I think is a very personal decision in terms of ‘are you willing to accept that risk?’”

University of Denver aerosol expert Alex Huffman said it’s good to think about how viruses, like COVID-19, spread.

“You can be infected if you breathe air that's directly breathed out by someone else,” said Huffman, an associate professor in chemistry and biochemistry. “Anytime you are close enough to share air with someone, then you have risk of being infected, whether you're vaccinated or not, you can pick up an infection that can be a breakthrough infection, and you can still pass that on.”

He said that’s why outdoors is considerably safer, though not risk-free, than indoors, where, like, say, cigarette smoke, “that aerosol still builds up, if the room is not ventilated properly.”