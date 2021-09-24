WATCH: M. Roger Holland, II Explores the Reliable Words Of “God is a God”
The significance of the spiritual “God is a God” signaled reliability and stability to the enslaved community. The roots of the words trace back to the Hebrew tradition and were important to those seeking deliverance. Roger Holland speaks to CPR Classical's Monika Vischer about these important messages in Journey to Freedom: The Spirituals Radio Project.
