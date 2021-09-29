6 Soundtracks for Fall Hikes

The time of year has come to chase the changing colors in Colorado’s high country. Whether you’re hunting for aspens or looking to get in some beloved evergreen hikes before winter, fall is a popular time to hit the trail throughout the state. The only thing better than stunning Colorado views is music to go along with them, and for that, CPR Classical has you covered.

Grab your pumpkin spice-scented hiking poles, favorite listening device and download these playlists for the ultimate fall hike soundtracks.

Silver Dollar and Murray Lake - Guanella Pass

Length: 4.1 miles

Difficulty: moderate

While many other hikes lead you through a maze of aspens or evergreens, the Silver Dollar and Murray Lake trails give you the chance to take in a panoramic view of the seasonal trees from above. The drive up Guanella Pass is memorable, the hike is moderate and the alpine lakes are the perfect companion to changing leaves.

For this hike, the panoramic view is reminiscent of the perfect golden sunrise and the music will be just as inspired. Make room for Grofe, Ravel and Respighi.