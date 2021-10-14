Huerfano County among first to stake claim to opioid settlement money; one Las Animas town would get $44

HUERFANO COUNTY — In early 2018, Huerfano County was the first governmental body in Colorado to sue several “big pharma” companies for their role in fueling an opioid crisis which continues to leave the nation reeling.

And on Tuesday, the county was among the first three in the state to line up for its share of an estimated $400 million Colorado stands to receive from various litigation settlements.

Commissioners unanimously approved a memorandum of understanding with the Colorado Department of Law that begins to set the wheels in motion to receiving and disbursing settlement funds.

That money could start coming in summer 2022, according to the state attorney general’s office.

In addition to Huerfano County, Fremont and Montezuma counties have approved the MOU — the first steps in an attempt to get all 64 counties and 271 municipalities to sign on to the state’s plan by Jan. 2, 2022, according to Colorado Attorney General’s Office spokesperson Lawrence Pacheco.

If it gets unanimous buy-in on its plan, Colorado stands to receive over $400 million over time from opioid settlements announced to date, including $300 million from Johnson & Johnson and the drug distributors, and $10 million from McKinsey & Company, Pacheco said. The state will also receive $75 million from Purdue Pharma and the Sackler family and $25 million from Mallinckrodt when the companies exit bankruptcy.

If a critical mass of local governments do not approve the MOU, the state could lose as much as half that amount.

How the settlement money would be distributed

The MOU is specific and detailed on how governments may use the settlement funds. All participants in the framework must use the funds they receive for opioid abatement purposes such as drug treatment, recovery, prevention and education, and appropriate harm-reduction programs, as well as addressing the epidemic’s impact on the criminal justice system.

But its plan for calculating how the settlement pie is sliced is a bit more Byzantine.

Under the terms of the MOU, 10 percent of the settlement funds will go directly to the state, 20 percent will go directly to participating local governments and 10 percent will be dedicated to statewide infrastructure projects related to opioid abatement.

The MOU divides the state into 19 regions and the lion’s share of the settlement, 60 percent of the funds, is earmarked for those regions. The governmental entities within each region will have two years to develop an organization to oversee and disburse those funds.

Each region will receive a percentage based on several factors, Pacheco said, including population and local impact from the opioid crisis.

“These regional collaboratives will have their own governing boards comprised of public officials from local governments in the region, will conduct their own needs assessments, and will develop community-specific plans for spending the funds they receive for opioid abatement programs,” the attorney general’s office said in an August release.