Multi-media arts space launches new gallery with opera performance
October 8 -- October 28, The BRDG Project is a genre-traversing, gallery-turned-venue formed by artists and modern-day impresarios Michael Dowling and Brett Matarazzo. Nestled in the Highlands, it's part-museum, part-studio, and now a setting for "Interplay – Art + Opera," curated by Dowling, Matarazzo and opera singer Leah Podzimek.
"The show exists as a sort of feedback loop between the mediums, with the idea that each constantly informs and recontextualizes the other," shares Denverite's Maggie Donahue. "Interplay" premiered Oct. 8 and announces a second performance on Oct. 28 with over thirty visual artists represented and a mix of classical and contemporary music.
For more about Colorado's live performances, visit our Classical Events Calendar.
