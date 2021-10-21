Power companies’ plans to expand wind and solar on the Eastern Plains meets local headwinds

The group has helped organize local opponents who have packed county commission meetings to call for tough rules for renewables, which clean energy advocates called a “de-facto ban” on wind and solar projects.

“We have a moral obligation to preserve our land and our ecosystem,” she testified at a meeting in August. “We should approach anything with the potential to disturb or permanently wreck the Great Plains with a lot of caution.”

Those efforts fell short in the end. In early October, Washington County Commissioners adopted a looser set of rules than ones originally proposed by the county’s planning and zoning board. Harman says it’s a setback, but her organization plans to keep pushing the county to pass tougher standards.

As power companies move in, some Eastern Plains residents push back

The local resistance to renewables comes as Colorado’s biggest power companies have set their sights on the Eastern Plains, a region that offers ideal conditions for a rapid expansion of wind and solar power: a consistent breeze, sunny skies and wide-open spaces without too many people.

Those resources could be critical to Colorado’s efforts to combat climate change. To help meet targets to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, Xcel Energy has already proposed a $1.7 billion high-voltage transmission line that would circle the Eastern Plains and ferry clean electricity to the Front Range.

While some residents see those plans as a rare economic opportunity, Harman fears industrial development could spoil a region known for wheat, corn and cattle.

Ultimately, she said future wind towers would exist to generate electricity for people who don’t have to live with many of the local consequences.

“At some point, we have to stop sacrificing agricultural land for big-city living,” Harman said.