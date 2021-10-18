Nuclear power is the best way to replace the Pueblo coal plant within this decade, county tells state regulators

Pueblo County officials say if state regulators want to close its local coal plant this decade, they should allow Colorado's largest utility to replace it with a nuclear power station.

The statement, filed by Garrison Ortiz on behalf of the three-member county commission with the Public Utilities Commission last week, comes as regulators consider potential closing dates for the Comanche Generating Station, the state’s largest power plant and its largest single source of greenhouse gas emissions.

The filing also affirms the county’s interest in nuclear power and in generating electricity locally from sources beyond wind and solar.

“We've tried to take a look at the entire gamut of what's available to us, but technology is only to a certain point,” Ortiz said in an interview. “We're trying to be realistic and we're trying to just look at the feasibility of small modular nuclear technology in the community.”