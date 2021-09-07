How A Colorado Coal Plant Could Become A Massive Battery For Renewable Energy

As the company adds wind and solar, it needs to stockpile power for moments when the sun disappears or the wind dies down.

“The main question is how we get through long periods of time without burning fossil fuels and emitting carbon dioxide,” he said.

In a May presentation for local officials, Xcel executives detailed how a remodeled Hayden Station could help solve the renewable storage problem.

To transform the powerplant into an energy storage facility, the company would add a tank full of salt and melt it at times when the grid fills with excess renewable energy. When energy demand outpaces supply, one of the existing steam turbines could then transform the stored heat back into electricity.

Hart Van Denburg/CPR News A disused grain elevator in Hayden between Craig and Steamboat Springs that’s more than 130 years old and listed on the Routt County Register of Historic Places now houses the Wild Goose coffee house. Aug. 18, 2020.

Interest in molten salt storage is on the rise

Xcel is not the first to propose the idea. Germany has a pilot project to repurpose a coal plant for molten salt energy storage.

Malta Inc., a start-up spun out of Google, recently announced a $60 million round of funding to build a 100-megawatt thermal energy storage plant. It’s also partnered with Duke Energy to integrate the technology into an existing coal plant in North Carolina.

Craig Turchi, a thermal energy engineer with the National Renewable Energy Laboratory in Golden, said he’s not surprised to see so much interest in molten salt energy storage. If the technology works, it can be easily scaled up by adding bigger tanks of molten salt.

The resulting system could store enough power to supply electricity for days, Turchi said. By contrast, current grid-scale lithium-ion batteries tend to exhaust themselves in a few hours.

“What that means is it becomes more cost-effective when you want to have longer-duration storage,” Turchi said.

An Xcel spokesperson said its current plan is to convert one of the Hayden station power units into a 150-megawatt energy storage system capable of supplying power for 10 hours.

Hart Van Denburg/CPR News The Hayden power generating station between Craig and Steamboat Springs, Jan. 22, 2020.

Next steps and possible roadblocks for the Hayden plant

The company plans to submit a more detailed plan next year as a part of the bidding process for its latest energy resource plan. The Colorado Public Utilities Commission will then decide whether to include the retrofit in a larger portfolio of new energy projects.

One roadblock could be the primary mission of the utilities commission. Since Xcel customers can rarely choose another power provider, the state regulates utilities to build reliable electricity systems at the cheapest price for ratepayers. The regulatory system could cut against a novel molten salt energy storage system.

Democratic State Rep. Dylan Roberts, who represents Hayden, sponsored a bill to encourage more experimentation in the last legislative session. The measure, signed by Gov. Jared Polis in July, lets utilities propose more novel ideas in areas affected by power plant retirements, but only if the companies finance the projects upfront.

“They have to assume the risk of failure,” Roberts said. “The ratepayers will never be financially responsible for a failed project. They will only have to pay if it actually produces green energy.”