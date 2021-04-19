The Southern Ute Reservation Could Get A Zero-Emission Power Plant That Runs On Fossil Fuels (Yes, You Read That Right)

Outside of Houston is a zero-emissions power plant that runs on fossil fuels invented to keep burning natural gas without contributing to climate change.

Since 2018, the company NET Power has used the site to test a technology that keeps the plant’s carbon dioxide byproduct out of the atmosphere. The semi-closed loop system reuses some of the CO2 to help power the plant. The rest of the greenhouse gas is captured to be stored underground so it can’t enter the atmosphere or sold to industries that use CO2 — like soda companies carbonating drinks.

The technology, developed by 8 Rivers Capital, made it on MIT’s 2018 list of 10 technological breakthroughs. The company says the pilot was successful and it’s now moving to construct four commercial plants. One of them is planned for the Southern Ute Reservation in southwest Colorado.

“Although the Tribe has a rich and successful history as an energy producer in Indian Country, we have always prioritized the protection of our natural resources. This project further exemplifies our environmental stewardship," wrote Southern Ute Vice Chairman Bruce Valdez in a statement.

A final decision on whether the plant will be built will be made in 2022, and production on the Coyote Clean Power Project could begin by 2025. The plant would operate without needing additional water and the company claims it eliminates all emissions, including air pollution.