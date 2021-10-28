CPR News and KRCC staff read ‘The Raven’ by Edgar Allen Poe
Holidays mean traditions, and we have decided to try a new one in the spirit of Halloween. Inspired by an idea from our Morning Edition host Mike Lamp, some CPR News and KRCC staff collaborated on a reading of "The Raven" by Edgar Allen Poe. First published in 1845, the poem is now considered a classic, with its distinct darkness drenched in loss, grief and the supernatural.
And now for Halloween, 18 of our hosts, reporters, editors and other colleagues bring you their takes on "The Raven." May it bring you smiles and some spooks.
Watch the video below, if you dare.
Happy Halloween!
Sound design and mixing by Justin Peacock, with production and editing by Corey H. Jones, and contributions from engineer Shane Rumsey and producer Jon Pinnow.
