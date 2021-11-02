Colorado Amendment 78 results: Changes to state spending face uphill climb

Colorado voters are weighing in on a proposed constitutional amendment that would give the state legislature direct authority over more aspects of state spending.

As of 7:30 p.m., preliminary returns showed the measure falling short with about 43 percent of voters in support. About half the ballots had been counted.

Because Amendment 78 changes the state constitution, it would need at least 55 percent of the vote to pass.

CPR News is not calling race results, but is reporting preliminary vote totals as they are announced. The Associated Press is also not calling races in Colorado this election. The election will not be final until the results are certified.