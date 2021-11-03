With Colorado hospitals overwhelmed, patients can now be transferred anywhere in the state

Colorado hospitals and health systems on Wednesday took the extraordinary step of activating the state’s patient transfer system to its highest level — a sign the state's hospitals are at risk of being overwhelmed.

They moved to the Tier 3 operation of the Combined Hospital Transfer Center (CHTC), the highest level available, to manage patient transfers on a statewide level.

It is the first time in the COVID-19 pandemic that Colorado hospitals have taken this step.

“We are now at the point where hospitals and our system have been stretched to almost the point of being overwhelmed,” said Dr. Darlene Tad-y, vice president of clinical affairs with the Colorado Hospital Association.

Under Tier 3, patients won't be refused treatment, but they can be moved in inconvenient or unwanted ways to make room.

The move does not mean patients, regardless of ailment, will be refused treatment.

It does mean they may be required to be transferred to hospitals with more room to treat them, even if it is inconvenient or unwanted.

The new transfer rules allow for bi-directional patient movement, so sicker patients can be sent to more specialized facilities and recovering patients can be sent to hospitals with available space and staff, even without first getting the patient’s consent for the transfer. It also requires hospitals to accept any transfer determined necessary by the center.

The move also escalates the reach of the transfer center from an individual hospital or regional level to the statewide level and creates a single point of contact for transfers.

“We've never had to take this step before so far in the pandemic, and I think it is important for the public to understand that it is a critical and important change and should be sending a signal about how serious our situation is as a hospital community,” Tad-y said.