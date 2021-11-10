El Paso County man arrested for allegedly assaulting police during Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection

Ten months after the assault on the U.S. Capitol, another Coloradan has been arrested and accused of participating in efforts to derail the presidential vote certification.

Thomas Patrick Hamner, 48, lives in Peyton, northeast of Colorado Springs. He faces four federal charges, including engaging in physical violence in a restricted building or grounds and assaulting, resisting, or impeding certain officers with a dangerous weapon.

United States District Court An image from Thomas Patrick Hamner's arrest warrant.

According to the arrest warrant, investigators were able to identify Hamner in part because of the distinctive outfit he was wearing on Jan. 6 — an “ugly Christmas” style sweater with a pattern of tiny rifles and the slogan “Guns Don’t Kill People. Clintons Do” and a black S1 skateboarding helmet.

The FBI matched photos of Hamner from the crowd with the profile picture on his Telegram account, which appeared to be taken earlier that same day and showed Hamner standing in front of the Washington Monument, next to a cardboard cutout of President Trump.

Based on photos and videos from Jan. 6, Hamner is accused of fighting with police on the West Plaza of the Capitol. A photo included with the warrant allegedly shows Hamner and others pulling temporary barricades away from officers who had become partially surrounded by rioters. Later images show Hamner among a crowd of people using a giant metal “Trump” sign to try to break through the line of officers.

Hamner, who appears to be the owner of a tile and stone installation company in Colorado Springs, had his first court appearance Tuesday. He was given a court-appointed defender and will remain in jail at prosecutors' request until at least next week.

He is the 10th Coloradan arrested for allegedly participating in the capitol insurrection. Two have so far accepted plea deals from prosecutors.