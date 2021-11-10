Metropolitan Opera Saturday Radio Broadcasts 2021-2022

CPR Classical is thrilled to bring you the 2021-2022 season of matinee broadcasts from the Metropolitan Opera. As the longest-running classical music program on-air, the Met Opera starts its 90th year of full-length performances with a new host, Debra Lew Harder, who just this year became the fifth announcer of the international radio series.

The Saturday broadcasts starts December 4 with a new take on an age old story that's inspired art and opera for centuries. An adaptation of “Eurydice” by 31-year-old newcomer Matthew Aucoin was given its Met premiere with conductor Yannick Nezet-Seguin and starts the on-air series with a contemporary work from a rising-star opera composer.

The Met Opera returned to live music by making history this season. For the first time in its 138 year existence, the Met premiered an opera by a Black composer. "Fire Shut Up in My Bones" features music by Terrence Blanchard, with libretto by Kasi Lemmons and is described as "a triumph not only because of what it represents in a larger social context...but because it is itself, a masterpiece." Listeners can tune in during January 2022 for this special, when the new production is given its broadcast premiere.

The full season runs twenty-eight consecutive weeks, December 4 through June 11. Included are audience favorites the Listeners’ Choice: Great Met Broadcasts and highlights from exceptional Met performances of Verdi’s Aida in celebration of the 90th anniversary of Saturday broadcasts and the 150th anniversary of Aida. You can tune in to CPR Classical each Saturday at 11:30 a.m. or explore the entire program from the Met Opera website and take note of the highlights below.

Metropolitan Opera 2021-22 Saturday Matinee Broadcast Highlights:

December : Matthew Aucoin: Eurydice -- broadcast premiere with conductor Yannick Nezet-Seguin

: Matthew Aucoin: Eurydice -- broadcast premiere with conductor Yannick Nezet-Seguin January : Terence Blanchard: Fire Shut Up in My Bones – performance from October 23, 2021 with conductor Yannick Nezet-Seguin

: Terence Blanchard: Fire Shut Up in My Bones – performance from October 23, 2021 with conductor Yannick Nezet-Seguin February : Modest Mussorgsky: Boris Godunov

: Modest Mussorgsky: Boris Godunov March : Richard Strauss: Ariadne auf Naxos

: Richard Strauss: Ariadne auf Naxos April : Peter Tchaikovsky: Eugene Onegin

: Peter Tchaikovsky: Eugene Onegin May : Giacomo Puccini: Turandot

: Giacomo Puccini: Turandot June: Igor Stravinsky: The Rake’s Progress

View the complete Met Opera Radio Broadcast schedule of performances.