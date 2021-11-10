Colorado researchers say N95 masks can also protect against wildfire smoke. The other kinds? Not so much

Studies show that N95 masks offer the most protection from COVID-19. Now, Colorado State University researchers say they could also be the most effective face wear to filter out wildfire smoke.

The research, published in the journal “GeoHealth,” showed N95s greatly reduced exposure to particles found in smoke, which can increase the risk of asthma, pulmonary disease and other respiratory problems.

Other types of face masks now commonly used against COVID-19, including surgical, cotton and synthetic masks, offered much weaker protection from smoke particles, the study found.

The CSU researchers began the year by studying the different face masks against COVID-19, said Jack Kodros, a research scientist and lead author of the study. Kodros said he started the research after his friends began asking him whether the masks they had stocked up during the pandemic could work during the wildfire season, too.

“I realized there weren't a lot of quantitative guidelines for the general public on how helpful masks would be or what sort of masks or respirators might be most efficient,” he said.