For classical stars Sheku and Isata Kanneh-Mason, representation matters

It's rare for any classical musician to capture the attention of a mainstream audience these days. That's exactly what brother and sister Sheku and Isata Kanneh-Mason have both achieved, however: this Black British duo have garnered millions of fans around the world.

Pianist Isata, age 25, and her younger brother Sheku, a 22-year-old cellist, are two of seven musical siblings who grew up in a family of modest means in central England. The Kanneh-Masons first gained public traction when six of them made it to the semi-finals of Britain's Got Talent back in 2015. Even the irascible judge Simon Cowell loved them — and immediately saw their commercial appeal. He proclaimed, "You could be probably the most talented family in the world!"

Sheku says that bringing the music they love to new audiences has always been a crucial goal.

"I've had wonderful experiences of performing in places to audiences that maybe have never heard the instrument before, and sometimes that is the most rewarding thing," he says. "Of course, I enjoy the feeling of being in a concert hall and the tradition and the focus that comes with that kind of setting of performing this music. But I think music is such an alive thing, and therefore can exist in many, many different places."

Sheku really means it when he says many different places. At the same time the siblings were appearing on Britain's Got Talent, Sheku was preparing to compete for one of the most prestigious prizes in the UK: the BBC Young Musician award, given every two years. He won at age 16, playing Dmitri Shostakovich's demanding Cello Concerto No. 1. As a result, he became the family's first breakout star.