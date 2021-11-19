A shooting at an Aurora school Friday unfolded as an anti-violence event happened just a few miles away

A few miles away, Aurora’s clergy and community leaders gathered at an elementary school for an anti-violence event. The gathering, planned earlier this week, was supposed to be a march, but with what had just happened at Hinkley High, Wilson asked organizers to rally on the grounds of an elementary school instead.

Aurora Mayor Mike Coffman was at the gathering and became emotional when he learned of the shooting.

"There is just an escalation of youth violence. There are so many questions. How do they get those handguns? What can we do to get them away from them and off the street?" Coffman said.

Nicole Monroe, who works at an anti-violence program for the city and county of Denver, has a child at Hinkley High and was late to the peace march because she had to go make sure everyone was safe.



“No parent wants to get that text,” she said. “We need action. For red tape to go down, for walls to go down, for barriers to go down. We need people who want to help. I don’t want to see my baby hurt and I don’t want to see anyone’s baby hurt.”

Thomas Mayes, a faith leader at the Living Water Christian Center, also called for action — not just thoughts and prayers.

“Let’s pray that we understand that faith without work is dead,” he said. “We can pray all day but until we come together and put boots on the ground and be active, that’s when change can happen.”

Several Democratic members of Aurora's delegation in the Colorado state legislature said in a statement they were devastated by the shooting and their hearts were broken.

“Too many of our children have experienced gun violence. Too many parents have had to pick up their kids early, and too many teachers have had to put their classrooms into lockdown. We cannot become numb to this tragic reality," the statement read.

Chief Wilson said police have not yet identified a connection between the school shootings this week, but it’s possible the incidents are connected.

Police are looking for multiple suspects from Monday’s shooting. Two suspected vehicles were identified by police: a Chrysler 300, black, with dark tint on the windows and a Chevy Tahoe, also black, with a roof rack. The Tahoe was located in a nearby neighborhood and police are following leads on the owners.

Wilson said a school resource officer at Central saved the life of one of the victims by using a tourniquet. She also asked the public to offer any information they might have on the suspects.

Aurora police’s major crimes unit will lead the investigation into Monday’s shooting. Both Aurora and Denver police gang units are assisting in the investigation.

CPR Justice Reporter Allison Sherry contributed to this reporting.

This is a developing story and will be updated.