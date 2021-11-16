Aurora enters into agreement with Colorado AG after damning report of racist policing and excessive force

The city of Aurora and the state Attorney General have agreed on a framework for reforms of the police and fire departments.

Tuesday’s announcement comes ahead of a formal signing of a consent decree which will stay in place for “about the next five years” according to the Attorney General’s office, and be overseen by an outside monitor.

“This consent decree will elevate policing and improve public safety in the City of Aurora. The hard work ahead will be to build trust in law enforcement, operate with a spirit of continuous improvement, and protect public safety using legal and just means,” Attorney General Weiser said in a statement announcing the agreement.

The decree requires the departments to create new policies around how officers interact with the public to prevent “perceived or actual” bias; improve use-of-force policies and training; change hiring practices so the police and fire departments better reflect the city’s racial makeup; follow state law around collecting data on police stops; and allow the consent decree monitor to review Aurora Fire’s practices and policies on ketamine administration before its employees can begin administering the sedative again.

The agreement in principle comes after a 14-month investigation of the department by the Attorney General, released in September, that found a pattern of racist policing and excessive use-of-force. It was the first use in the state of new authority conferred on the Attorney General’s Office to examine police practices.

The investigation found that Black residents accounted for about 40 percent of Aurora Police Department arrests despite only making up 17 percent of the population and that the disparity was even greater in use-of-force incidents, according to the 118-page report.

The report’s authors participated in police ride-alongs and wrote that they personally witnessed use-of-force incidents escalated by officers without cause. They concluded officers are particularly ill-equipped to handle people in mental health crises.

The report recommended a broad array of changes, including limitations on use of force consistent with Colorado’s other large police departments, improved training and record keeping.

The Attorney General’s investigators also determined there was “a consistent pattern of illegal ketamine administration” by Aurora Fire and Rescue. Ketamine is a powerful sedative implicated in the 2019 death of Elijah McClain. Three Aurora officers and two paramedics were indicted in September for their roles in his arrest.

The consent decree agreement comes just more than one year after the Colorado legislature granted the state Attorney General sweeping new powers to investigate police misconduct. Generally, the U.S. Department of Justice has taken the lead in investigating and entering into reform agreements with cities like Los Angeles, over corruption, and Seattle, over excessive force.

Some of those agreements have been questioned even by the advocates who negotiated them. Federal monitoring is limited and, experts argue, no agreement can prevent all police misconduct.

It’s a pivotal moment for the Aurora Police Department — a string of high-profile excessive force incidents have catapulted the city into the national spotlight.

Weiser said he launched his investigation into the department following concerns from members of the community.

Morale within APD is low, according to interviews conducted by state investigators. More than 150 officers left the department or were fired between January 2020 and July 2021.

Aurora Police Chief Vanessa Wilson has said all along that she would work closely with the Attorney General on reforms. Had an agreement not been reached, Weiser could have forced changes through the courts.