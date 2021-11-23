WATCH: Gov. Polis gives an update on COVID in Colorado

Colorado Gov. Jared Polis provided updates on the state's pandemic response on Tuesday, Nov. 23, at 1 p.m. from the carriage house of the Governor's Residence at Boettcher Mansion.

On Tuesday, the City of Denver announced it would reinstate a mask mandate to start Wednesday, Nov. 24. That announcement came just a day after two counties in the Denver metro area also reinstituted public indoor mask orders.

Meanwhile, COVID rates have soared in Mesa County as the surge has been met with distrust by many conservatives in the county where only about half of eligible residents have received at least one dose of a vaccine.