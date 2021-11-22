In Mesa County, COVID surge is met with conservative distrust

Mesa County GOP head Kevin McCarney knows how dangerous the coronavirus can be; he’s had a couple friends with serious bouts. One of them just got out of the hospital.

“He was on a ventilator, had to have a tracheotomy and everything,” McCarney, 60, said. “So I know it's real.”

But McCarney, who’s one of the main political players in this deep red region, doesn’t like the official response to the pandemic. He wants people to return to a sense of normalcy, and he’s skeptical of the medical establishment. He thinks the focus on vaccines is largely driven by the pharmaceutical industry, out to make money, he thinks that officials are overlooking other approaches.

“I always joke that I rattle when I walk, from all the supplements I’m taking,” McCarney said. “I've never had a flu vaccine, I try to take care of myself... and keep my immune system up, because that's the secret to success.”

Hart Van Denburg/CPR News Kevin McCarney, chairman of the Mesa County Republican Party, at the county party headquarters in Grand Junction.

Health officials urge people to get vaccinated not only to protect themselves, but to prevent the continuing spread of the coronavirus. Around 80 percent of Coloradans over age 12 have received at least one vaccine dose. But in Mesa County, the rate is much lower; only around half of the eligible population is vaccinated.

At the same time, COVID rates have soared in Mesa County, 21 people there have died of the disease in the past two weeks. And hospitals in the area are at or near capacity, with about 96 percent of ICU beds full. According to the local public health agency 82 percent of the COVID patients in those beds are unvaccinated.