‘Rust’ actor calls Rep. Boebert’s Alec Baldwin t-shirt ‘unconscionable’

The video of Rep. Lauren Boebert insinuating that a Muslim member of congress could be a suicide bomber has made news around the country and led to a rare apology from the congresswoman.

But it was another aspect of the video that stood out to Colorado actor Marty Lindsey: The t-shirt Boebert was wearing. The black shirt reads “GUNS DON’T KILL PEOPLE ALEC BALDWIN DOES” and includes the word “RUST” twice in its design. Rust is the Western film whose cinematographer Halyna Hutchins was killed when Baldwin fired a prop gun he was told was safe.

Image from video posted by Twitter user PatriotTakes A screengrab from the video of a recent Boebert event shows her T-shirt mocking the fatal shooting on the Rust set.

Lindsey is a member of the cast.

He saw Rep. Boebert’s t-shirt on a friend’s social media feed and was disgusted. “This is unconscionable,” he said, and shows “complete disregard for Halyna and her family.”

Lindsey had finished filming his scenes in New Mexico and was visiting family in Arvada when the on-set shooting occurred October 21. The movie’s director was also injured.

Lindsey calls Boebert’s behavior “bottom of the barrel.”

“She has no idea that two Colorado actors were cast in this film,” he said. “I’m ashamed to say she’s connected to my state.”

The Congresswoman’s office has not responded to CPR’s request for comment. A similar t-shirt with the same phrase is for sale in an online store run by former president Donald Trump’s son, Donald Trump, Jr.

Boebert has used clothing to make statements in the past; a pinned Tweet on her personal Twitter account shows her wearing a red dress with “Let’s Go Brandon” written on the back. The slogan has been adopted on the right as a stand-in for a profane insult to President Biden.

This is also not the first time the Western Slope congresswoman has mocked Baldwin since the shooting. The day after Hutchins’ death, Boebert resurfaced a 2014 tweet from Baldwin about police shootings, saying he wanted to make a shirt with the slogan, “My hands are up. Please don’t shoot me.” She retweeted with the comment, “are these still available? Asking for a movie producer…”