Colorado actor in ‘Rust’ says filming felt ‘a little rough,’ hopes for changes to gun use on set

When “Rust” actor Marty Lindsey learned Halyna Hutchins, the director of photography, had been killed in a firearms incident on set, he thought the movie should be scrapped. “I'm like, 'this movie just needs to be thrown in the trash,’” he said. Then he started thinking more about Hutchins’ legacy: “her craft is all over this movie." Lindsey, who plays a cowhand named Harley, now leans toward finishing the film. But, he said, it should ultimately be up to Hutchins’ family.

Production on the indie western is suspended while the Santa Fe Sheriff’s office investigates Hutchins’ death. Actor Alec Baldwin fired the gun in question, which he reportedly was told was safe or “cold.” The film’s director, Joel Souza, was also injured.

Lindsey, who lives in Albuquerque, NM, had finished filming his scenes for “Rust” and was visiting family in his native Arvada, CO, when he learned of the shooting. “A friend who works in production on another show called me probably 40 minutes after it happened, because word travels fast in the community, especially in New Mexico.” Lindsey said he was in “total shock.”