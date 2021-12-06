Colorado on track for record employment, but the recovery is uneven, CU report says

The number of people working in Colorado is forecast in 2022 to surpass pre-pandemic levels — but the economic recovery remains uneven across industries and demographic groups, according to a new report from the University of Colorado’s Leeds School of Business.

The state is projected to add 73,900 jobs next year, pushing the number of people working to over 3.1 million, the most ever, CU reports in its annual Colorado Business Economic Outlook for 2022. The prior record of 3.04 million was set in 2019.

The outlook aggregates input from about 140 people who work in the business, government and education sectors.

The state’s economy bounced back reasonably well from the recession brought on by the pandemic and has had the 17th best employment recovery among states, according to the report. Colorado has gained back roughly 80 percent of the 376,000 jobs lost from February to April 2020.

Still, the road ahead is bumpy, the forecasters say.

Colorado is facing many of the issues dogging economic growth across the country, such as kinks in the supply chain, inflation, difficulty hiring, a lack of affordable housing, and the disproportionate toll the pandemic has levied on women and communities of color.

The emergence of COVID-19 variants — like delta and now omicron — is among the biggest headwinds for the economy, according to Richard Wobbekind, senior economist and faculty director of CU’s business research division. That uncertainty is dragging on the recovery.

“Who knows what the next one is going to be,” Wobbekind said during a press conference to discuss the outlook last week.