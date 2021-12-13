In Congress, a question looms: What to do about Lauren Boebert

“Her comments were hateful and they were not remotely of normal behavior,” she said of Boebert’s suggestion that Rep. Ilhan Omar of Minnesota could be a terrorist bomber.

But DeGette and other Democrats are also frustrated that the responsibility for holding the conservative firebrand accountable — just like they did with two other Republicans previously this year for their hateful words or threatening actions — falls on them.

“I think it’s Kevin McCarthy’s job as the Republican leader to decide what he’s going to do about this behavior from Congresswoman Boebert,” DeGette said, “(as well as) other members of the Republican caucus who are just flaming the fire of racism and zealotry.”

While some Republicans have denounced Boebert’s rhetoric, McCarthy has not taken any action, arguing that Boebert has apologized sufficiently.

This has frustrated progressives in the House, who sponsored a resolution last week to remove Boebert from her committee assignments.

“This is about accountability,” said Massachusetts Rep. Ayanna Pressley, who introduced the measure. “This is about protecting the integrity of the House Of Representatives and about living up to the very values that we espouse and claim to represent.”

Colorado lawmakers divided

Two Colorado Representatives have signed on to the resolution — Joe Neguse and Jason Crow.

Crow, who is best known for his national security credentials and represents the most diverse congressional district in the state, said the type of language Boebert has used repeatedly, and — in his view — without remorse, is unacceptable.

“They don’t represent the values of Colorado. They don’t represent the values of this country,” he said.

Boebert has been uncharacteristically quiet about the resolution. On the day it was introduced she said in a statement that she was aware “some people did something,” but beyond that, has not commented on social media or to the press.

Colorado’s other Republican congress members oppose the idea of taking away her committee assignments.

“There have been inappropriate actions on both sides and this is a one-sided remedy and I don’t like it,” Rep. Ken Buck said.

Rep. Doug Lamborn believes it should be up to Republicans to address problems with their members.

“This is one of those issues I want to keep it in house, in the family so to speak, and talk about it behind closed doors,” he said.

Boebert’s office did not make her available for this story.

Omar and Boebert have spoken, but have not mended any fences

Despite an early apology via tweet to anyone in the Muslim community offended by her comment about Omar, the tension and the rhetoric continue. A telephone call between the two lawmakers meant to calm the situation did not go well.

“She kept asking for a public apology,” Boebert said in an Instagram video shortly after the call. “So I told Ilhan Omar that she should make a public apology for her anti-American, anti-Semitic, anti-police rhetoric.”

Omar has been called out in the past by Democrats for anti-Semitic statements. She apologized and was not removed from her committees — a punishment Boebert, ironically, called for via tweet in June.