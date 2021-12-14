Colorado's affordable housing crisis — and the people living through it

There is an equation in Colorado that, for years, has failed to add up. It’s the math of a population boom and a desperate lack of affordable housing. Multiply it by a deadly pandemic and the numbers tell a grim picture of what it costs to live here. Demand has outpaced the supply of housing in general, and the supply of homes for people who make less than $45,000 a year is practically nonexistent.

Colorado Public Radio set out to explore the issue in this seven-part series about the people who are directly feeling the impact of the affordable housing crisis. The people walking the line between those who can afford to live in Colorado and those who can't.