For one Colorado LGBTQ+ woman, long-term care was her only option for housing — but getting in was an eight-month struggle

“At the end of that process is when you would put your rainbow flag up,” said Tim Johnston, senior education advisor at SAGE, “because if you do it earlier, you're essentially setting a trap for somebody to feel safe when in fact it is not a safe environment.”

Around the same time Oakley moved into her new home in Grand Junction, she was connected with Lambda Legal, which specializes in civil rights cases for LGBTQ+ people. Karen Loewy represented Oakley and sent a letter to Sandrock Ridge explaining the state and federal laws they broke by denying Oakley admission and demanded the facility reevaluate Oakley for admission.

“The sort of end result here is that had Sandrock Ridge not denied her placement in the first place, when Cori initially requested admission for her, her condition would have been quite different than at the time,” Loewy said. “She should have been able to access all of the care that she needed in the community that she loved and deserves to be the rest of her days.”

During the summer, Loewy and Sandrock Ridge went back and forth via email as Oakley’s health continued to decline. She has gangrene in both of her feet, a complication of diabetes. She’s had some of her toes amputated on one foot, but as her health stands she was warned that another surgery could be deadly.

“I'm fixing to lose a toe, but I have a choice of quality of life or going to a table and have a 20 percent chance of coming off the table alive,” Oakley said. “So I chose quality of life because there's about a two, three week stay in the hospital. So I'm not too crazy about that.”

Sandrock Ridge sent someone from their facility to evaluate Oakley for admission in early May. That person told Oakley that she would likely have to travel from the facility in Craig back to Grand Junction to see a urologist, but that she was accepted to the facility. Oakley doesn’t want to have to travel back and forth, nor does the facility offer transportation for that kind of medical trip. Ultimately, she and her care team decided it was best for her to stay in Grand Junction. She dropped the lawsuit.

Oakley said her doctors aren’t sure exactly how long she can live with the gangrene in her foot, but she’s at peace with her decision to not operate.

“I think that she's very much at peace, and she doesn't want to be pushed around or she doesn't want significant interventions. She wants to eat chocolate when she wants to eat chocolate,” Martin-Crawford said. “And I don't know what this facility might come up with, but the thought of Lisa being alone in her final days, moments -- just she's deserving of so much more than that.”

On a warm day this summer, Oakley sat in her wheelchair and drank a Diet Pepsi from an insulated cup. She plans to go fishing with the help of some new friends she’s made, and she’s happy that her wheelchair allows her to go off of Eagle Ridge’s campus to go to the nearby Dollar Store and restaurants. She’s happy.

“I've lived 68 years. I've done a lot of stuff that I shouldn't have done, but I'm glad I did it for the experience. I've lived a full life,” she said.

After living on the brink of homelessness, stranded at the hospital and trying to find a place to live, for the better part of a year, Oakley has a place to call home that accepts her and she has access to the care that she needs. When she looks back on the last eight months, she’s dismayed by the lack of training and misunderstanding of trans people, but she’s optimistic.

“Hopefully other transgender people will be able to get the help that they need on getting long-term care,” she said.

Martin-Crawford left Memorial Hospital in Craig. She said Oakley’s case was the hardest case she’s ever had. Sometimes she wonders if they spent too much time fighting the system when all Oakley wanted to do was get back to fishing.

“Seeing Lisa really know her worth and know that she didn't need to change anything about herself to be deserving of care that treated her with dignity and really own that is so important,” she said, “because everybody tried to tell her otherwise.”