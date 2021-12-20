Which Local 303 artists from this year will you vote for?

All year long we have featured Colorado artists from many different genres and backgrounds and experiences and played their latest tunes on air as part of our Local 303 program. We, here at Indie, have always been dedicated to uplifting the Colorado music scene. This state has an unbelievable amount of musical talent. Many of the artists that started out on the Local 303 have gone on to play big shows and festivals out of state, collaborate with national artist and local artists, and to do many other awesome creative things. Now we want to hear from you, the listeners and fans, about which Local 303 artists we've featured this year impacted you the most. From the list of over 100 Colorado musicians below, please select your top 5. The top 15 will be featured on Local Music Director and Host Alisha Sweeney's show More From the Local 303 in the new year. Then the top three will have the opportunity to headline a paid gig at Number 38 for our 303 Day celebration with 303 Magazine in March of 2022! Voting in this poll closes December 31st!

Stream a Spotify playlist of your Local 303 artists for this year below. Don't forget to follow Indie 102.3 on Spotify for more music discover.