Greeley district officials reject an offer to continue air monitoring at a school where a spike in toxic chemicals was detected

School officials in northern Colorado have rejected a cost-free offer from the state health department to continue air quality monitoring at Bella Romero Academy, where elevated levels of the carcinogen benzene were recorded in 2019.

The Greeley 4-8 school is less than two city blocks away from an active oil and gas pad. Past state monitoring found increased levels of benzene in the air after the oil and gas wells started production. The exact source of the odorless, invisible chemical, linked to an increased risk of leukemia and a host of other health problems, including blood, reproductive and neurological disorders, was never determined.

The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment stopped monitoring the air quality at the school in 2021 after deciding there wasn’t an ongoing threat to public health. The state’s offer to restart the monitoring was driven by concerned parents and community members who are still worried about unhealthy air.

School district officials said they declined the offer, in part, because a Colorado State University professor and graduate students would have been involved in the air monitoring program. School officials also said nothing warrants parent and community concerns if the state health department previously deemed continued air monitoring unnecessary.

Patricia Garcia-Nelson was instrumental in connecting the school with the state and its CSU-backed idea to continue air monitoring. For years, she has fought to shut down the oil and gas well site operated by Civitas Resources, formerly Extraction Oil and Gas. Garcia-Nelson recently moved to a new neighborhood so her son didn’t have to attend Bella Romero, a relocation she felt was necessary to keep him safe.

Hart Van Denburg/CPR News Patricia Garcia-Nelson stands beside state health department air quality monitoring equipment in the parking lot of Bella Romero Academy in Greeley, with an Extraction Oil and Gas facility behind her. Monday, July 20, 2020.

“I’m continuing the work that I’m doing because my sister’s kids still go there. My cousins, my little cousins. Our family is still there,” Garcia-Nelson said.

The majority of students are Latinx and more than 80 percent qualify for free or reduced lunch.

After the school’s rejection, more than 100 parents, teachers and family members of students signed a petition supporting the new air monitoring plan, which Garcia-Nelson helped broker for Bella Romero.

School officials raised other objections to the new air monitoring plan, which they said would use different equipment and collect irrelevant data over too short of a time period. Greeley-Evans 6 school district communications chief Theresa Myers said they were also concerned that Colorado State University would change the criteria for determining if unhealthy pollutants were in the air and that the university wouldn’t share its data with the state.