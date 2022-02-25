A woman’s journey to self-love

March is Women’s History Month and CPR Classical is spotlighting women composers, conductors and musicians. From the CPR Performance studio, mezzo-soprano Blythe Gaissert and baritone Kelly Markgraf of Opera Colorado sing "To Know" from Laura Kaminsky’s 2014 opera, "As One." The libretto was co-written by Kimberly Reed and Mark Campbell. Campbell also wrote Opera Colorado’s 2022 production “The Shining.”

“As One” is a story of self-discovery, a coming-of-age opera about a trans woman’s journey to self-love and peace. The baritone and mezzo-soprano share the role of the main character Hannah.