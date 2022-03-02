Former Loveland police officer pleads guilty to assaulting dementia patient Karen Garner

Hopp appeared in Larimer County Court Wednesday, where he pleaded guilty to a felony assault charge that can carry 2 to 8 years in prison. That would be a significantly shorter sentence than the 10 to 30-plus years he could have faced if found guilty of his additional charges, which include official misconduct.

Garner’s family did not approve of District Attorney Gordon McLaughlin’s decision to offer a plea deal.

“I’m very disappointed, we’ve gone so far,” Garner’s son John Steward said in front of the Larimer County Justice Center. “There’s so much evidence that should be going to trial. We don’t understand the reason things happened the way they do.”

McLaughlin defended the decision, but he did not explain why he went against the family’s request to let a jury try the case.

“We take victims’ input very seriously, but this deal I think is in the best interest of justice for the community,” he said.