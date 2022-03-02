Louisville makes its tougher, green building codes optional for Marshall fire victims

The Louisville city council voted Tuesday to give Marshall fire victims flexibility on some of Colorado's most ambitious green building codes, meeting the demands of many fire victims who said the stricter standards would increase construction costs and push them further past the limits of their insurance policies.

The decision offers some resolution after the tough standards divided the suburban community following the most destructive fire in Colorado history. The changes allow residents who lost homes to rebuild with Louisville’s less stringent 2018 standards. The 2021 requirements, approved months before the Marshall fire, remain in place for anyone else trying to build homes in the suburban city.

Superior, Colo., the other community devastated by the Marshall fire, adopted a similar plan earlier in the week.

The decision came after more than four hours of testimony stretching late into the evening. Some residents and environmental advocates pushed the council to stand firm on the codes, saying they marked a logical response to a climate-driven disaster like the Marshall fire.

City staff also detailed a package of incentives meant to offset any additional costs due to the green building codes, including rebates from Xcel Energy and a dedicated community solar garden. Elise Jones, the director of the Boulder-based Southwest Energy Efficiency Project, said there was more help on the way from charitable donations and state legislation set to be introduced sometime in the next week.

The reassurances weren't enough for most fire victims who attended the meeting. In tearful testimony, many said they wanted to help reduce greenhouse gas emissions but had to contend with the financial realities of rebuilding in a tight construction market. Mark Hughes, whose family lost a home to the fire, said residents shouldn't have to bear the burden of ambitious climate policies.

"I'm not an opportunity. And I don't want to be treated like I'm an opportunity. I'm a Louisville resident and I want my home back," Hughes said.

Louisville approved its updated building codes just eight weeks before the fire destroyed more than 1,000 homes in Boulder County, including 550 in Louisville. . The changes made Louisville the first city in Colorado to adopt the 2021 International Energy Conservation Code, a set of rules designed to make homes more energy-efficient.

The city also added amendments requiring plugs ready for electric vehicle chargers, solar panels and all-electric appliances. A "net-zero" provision further required homes to cover their energy needs with renewable resources, like rooftop solar panels or a subscription to a community solar garden.