Colorado lawmakers introduce bill declaring Juneteenth a state holiday

Colorado lawmakers have kickstarted the process of making Juneteenth an official state holiday, joining the federal government and many businesses that already observe it.

On Wednesday, members of the Black Democratic Legislative Caucus gathered with supporters outside the state Capitol to promote SB22-139. The bill would add Juneteenth to the calendar of state holidays starting this year.

“I think Juneteenth is largely seen as an African American thing, but it should be seen as something for the general population,” said Sen. Janet Buckner, one of the bill’s sponsors. “It should be something to be educated about and never forgotten.”

The holiday commemorates June 19, 1865, when Union soldiers arrived in Galveston, Texas and freed the country’s last remaining enslaved people more than two years after the signing of the Emancipation Proclamation. Juneteenth has been recognized by many Black communities, including Denver’s, for decades.

President Joe Biden designated it as the 11th federal holiday in 2021, making it the first addition to the federal list since Martin Luther King Jr. Day in 1983. State holidays specifically impact the operations of government offices and public schools.

Colorado’s effort to officially recognize Juneteenth stems from negotiations with the state workers’ union, which signed its first contract last November. The union, Colorado Workers for Innovative and New Solutions Local 1876 (WINS), negotiated the addition of the paid holiday as a part of their 3-year deal, which also includes a new $15 minimum wage and paid family leave.

Supporters say the recognition of Juneteenth is also a symbolic nod toward improving diversity and equity in state government.