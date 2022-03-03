New rules could mean more industry money to plug aging oil and gas wells in Colorado, regulators say

The new bonding requirements require companies to secure larger financial guarantees for wells to make sure oil-field sites are cleaned up. The new rules could prove an incentive for companies to plug those wells rather than leave them to the state. Over the years, the backlog of so-called “orphan” wells managed by the state has grown. According to commission spokesperson Megan Castle, there are at least 625 orphaned sites in the state, with more expected in the coming years.

Developed over the last year, the financial assurance ruling creates six different tiers of bonding requirements for operators dependent on the amount of oil and gas they produce from their wells.

High-producing companies are eligible to pay blanket bonds to cover their entire portfolio, while low-producing companies could be responsible for insuring the cleanup costs for each of their wells. Some companies could also present their own financial assurance plans “based on individual circumstances,” under the recently approved rules.

The changes could mean high-producing companies insuring amounts 10 to 30 times higher than what they currently do, according to the commission. To maintain oversight of well transfers, companies who sell low-producing wells will need to keep their financial assurance intact until the buyer presents their own.

The commission will also charge operators a new well registration fee that will go into a fund for plugging orphan wells. The fee is expected to draw $10 million annually and “will provide consistent, dedicated funding to remediate these sites,” said Dan Gibbs, the executive director of the Colorado Department of Natural Resources.