Introducing: Mozart Snapshots with pianist Katie Mahan

Each and everyone of us is shaped by the place where we spend our earliest years. Mozart was no exception.

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart was a native of Salzburg, Austria, and it was in this picturesque city at the foot of the Alps that “Wolferl" took his first breaths and played his first notes. It was there, in the comfort of a happy home in the city’s Old Town, that the talent of one of the world’s most beloved composers was first discovered and nurtured.

Pianist Katie Mahan was born and raised in Denver and studied piano at CU Boulder. She now lives in Salzburg and performs throughout Europe and the United States.

Katie has an insider’s knowledge of the places Mozart lived and worked, the places that helped shape him and the places his legacy helped shape. She walks us through Mozart’s footsteps in Salzburg in her new video series, “Mozart Snapshots.” Katie explores the composer’s relationship to his home town through fun-filled conversations, insightful interviews and once-in-a-lifetime visits to locations — some of which are off-limits to tourists — in Salzburg that have a special connection to Mozart and his family, then and now.

Listen every Wednesday to Midday Mozart at noon for highlights of the latest "Mozart Snapshots" episode that you can see at CPRClassical.org. You'll get an insider's glimpse into the life of what Mozart's father called “the Miracle which God let be born in Salzburg.”