CPR Classical presents ‘Lucy Negro Redux’ at the Newman Center – and a sweepstakes for seats

CPR Classical joins the Newman Center in presenting the nationwide tour of “Lucy Negro Redux.” The original production from the Nashville Ballet features music by Grammy Award-winning artist Rhiannon Giddens and Francesco Turrisi along with spoken word by NAACP Image Award-winning author Caroline Randall Williams.

CPR Classical listeners have a chance to win a pair of tickets to see this innovative ballet! We are giving away six pairs of tickets to the March 29th and 30th productions. Sweepstakes runs March 7-13 – enter now!

“Lucy Negro Redux” is an original ballet choreographed by Nashville Ballet’s Artistic Director Paul Vasterling based on Caroline Randall William’s book of poetry of the same name. The piece explores the author’s thesis that the “Dark Lady” and the “Fair Youth” – the subjects and inspiration of hundreds of Shakespeare’s love sonnets – were undoubtedly a black woman and a young man, respectively.

The story is strung together by a score featuring original compositions and spoken word. The ballet explores themes of love, otherness, equality and beauty. The audience is privy to the exploration of Shakespeare’s romantic connection to both the male Fair Youth and the black Lucy Negro. Please note: Nashville Ballet's production of Lucy Negro Redux contains adult content. The Newman Center strongly encourages that anyone under the age of 18 be accompanied by a parent and/or guardian.