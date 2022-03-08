LISTEN: ‘A Concert for Ukraine’ from The Met and CPR Classical

Join CPR Classical Monday at 4 p.m. for a live benefit production from the Metropolitan Opera: “A Concert for Ukraine.” Yannick Nézet-Séguin conducts the Met Orchestra and chorus, and multiple soloists join the cause to support relief efforts in Ukraine. Ukrainian bass-baritone Vladyslav Buialskyi begins by leading musicians in Ukraine's national anthem.

Program:

National Anthem of Ukraine

"Prayer for the Ukraine" by Valentin Silvestrov

"Adagio for Strings" by Samuel Barber

"Va, pensiero" from Verdi’s Nabucco

"Four Last Songs" by Richard Strauss Lise Davidsen, soprano

Finale from Beethoven’s Symphony No. 9, Op. 125 Elza van den Heever, soprano Jamie Barton, mezzo-soprano Piotr Beczała, tenor Ryan Speedo Green, bass-baritone



The concert will be heard around the world, in support of the citizens of Ukraine. Be part of this international broadcast by tuning in to CPR Classical, Monday at 4 p.m.

Explore the program and find more information on the Met Opera’s website. And learn how to help the citizens of Ukraine at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine webpage.