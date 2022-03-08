LISTEN: ‘A Concert for Ukraine’ from The Met and CPR Classical
Join CPR Classical Monday at 4 p.m. for a live benefit production from the Metropolitan Opera: “A Concert for Ukraine.” Yannick Nézet-Séguin conducts the Met Orchestra and chorus, and multiple soloists join the cause to support relief efforts in Ukraine. Ukrainian bass-baritone Vladyslav Buialskyi begins by leading musicians in Ukraine's national anthem.
Program:
- National Anthem of Ukraine
- "Prayer for the Ukraine" by Valentin Silvestrov
- "Adagio for Strings" by Samuel Barber
- "Va, pensiero" from Verdi’s Nabucco
- "Four Last Songs" by Richard Strauss
- Lise Davidsen, soprano
- Finale from Beethoven’s Symphony No. 9, Op. 125
- Elza van den Heever, soprano
- Jamie Barton, mezzo-soprano
- Piotr Beczała, tenor
- Ryan Speedo Green, bass-baritone
The concert will be heard around the world, in support of the citizens of Ukraine. Be part of this international broadcast by tuning in to CPR Classical, Monday at 4 p.m.
Explore the program and find more information on the Met Opera’s website. And learn how to help the citizens of Ukraine at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine webpage.
Listen anywhere in the world or right at home
Hear CPR Classical by clicking “Listen Live” at the top on this website, or download the Colorado Public Radio app. Listen on your radio to CPR Classical at 88.1 FM in Denver, or on radio signals around Colorado. You can also tell your smart speaker to “Play CPR Classical."
