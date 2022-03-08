WATCH: Tessa Lark in the CPR Performance Studio

By Jessie Jacobs
March 8, 2022

Celebrate Women’s History Month with Grammy-nominated violinist Tessa Lark and CPR Classical. The CPR Performance Studio opened its doors after a long hiatus to welcome Lark and pianist Andrew Armstrong.

They played the heartbreakingly beautiful “Songs My Mother Taught Me” from Antonin Dvorak’s “Gypsy Songs,” a collection of melodies with text from the Czech poet Adolf Heyduk. It was Fritz Kreisler's arrangement that made it into a touching violin work.

Songs my mother taught me

In the days long vanish’d

Seldom from her eyelids

Were the teardrops banish’d

Now I teach my children

Each melodious measure

Oft the tears are flowing

Oft they flow from my mem’ry treasure

Natalie Macfarren

Bravo!

