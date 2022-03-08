WATCH: Tessa Lark in the CPR Performance Studio

Celebrate Women’s History Month with Grammy-nominated violinist Tessa Lark and CPR Classical. The CPR Performance Studio opened its doors after a long hiatus to welcome Lark and pianist Andrew Armstrong.

They played the heartbreakingly beautiful “Songs My Mother Taught Me” from Antonin Dvorak’s “Gypsy Songs,” a collection of melodies with text from the Czech poet Adolf Heyduk. It was Fritz Kreisler's arrangement that made it into a touching violin work.