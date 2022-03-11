A proposal to introduce universal pre-K in Colorado takes its first step

The long-awaited bill to implement a new state department of early childhood education that will launch Colorado’s universal preschool program begins its journey through the state Capitol today. All 485 pages of it.

In 2020, voters passed a nicotine tax by a two-thirds majority to give the state’s 4-year-olds access to preschool.

“It was such a great step for the kids, of course, but also for today's workforce, for single moms, for families with two parents who work,” said Gov. Jared Polis. “It saves families money. It gives kids a strong start. It addresses educational inequities before they start, it helps identify the need for special education earlier.”

Education and care for young children — newborns through 5-year-olds — has been one of Polis’ top priorities. Currently, the state-funded preschool program serves just a quarter of the state’s 4-year-olds.

The legislation would establish the new department’s scope, mission, requirements, structures and accountability. Those were defined by months of public meetings, a statewide listening tour, and input from early childhood educators, providers and families. The new agency will house and streamline a number of programs that impact young children and their families that are currently scattered over several state departments.

The new department is also charged with developing a user-friendly system for families to navigate, enroll and pay for child care and preschool programs, “to eliminate a lot of the barriers and bureaucracy that folks have to go through right now to access a lot of our early childhood programs,” said Rep. Emily Sirota, a sponsor of the legislation implementing the agency.

“We want to make it as simple as possible for parents and kids,” added Polis. “If we can streamline this, which we will through the department of early childhood, we can make sure that preschool is more equitable.”

The department’s immediate task will be to develop and roll out the voluntary preschool program starting in the fall of 2023.

Under the plan, families of 4-year-olds will receive 10 hours of childcare per week. Families will be able to sign up for care at community-based centers, a program in a family’s home, a local Head Start program or a school-based provider, for example. It’s estimated it will save families about $4,300 a year.

“The legislation talks about 10 hours but for low income students, they’re going to get additional hours,” she said Senator Janet Buckner, one of the bill’s sponsors.

Universal preschool (UPK) will rely on a network of local authorities across the state — a county, school district or early childhood council — as the point of contact for families.

Setting base rates

Over the next year and a half, the department has a number of complex tasks: defining what “quality” preschool means, what skills the new workforce needs and setting a base rate for 10 hours of universal preschool.

Childcare providers, who operate on extremely slim profit margins, will be keeping a close eye on what those rates are. Many struggled to survive during the pandemic. They say the need to receive from the same tuition they charge private payers now in order to stay afloat.

A survey conducted by the nonprofit Early Milestones Colorado found that while two-thirds of providers stated they are likely to participate in UPK, almost one-third of center-based providers and nearly half of family childcare home providers said they are likely to not. Their reasons included worries there would be too many rules or requirements, paperwork and insufficient payment.

Some providers have complained, for example, that the reimbursement rates for parents who receive a subsidy under CCCAP, the Colorado Child Care Assistance Program, are too low.