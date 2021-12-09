Colorado releases early plans for universal preschool — but it’s complicated and raises some questions

Colorado released a new draft plan Tuesday for how the state will roll out preschool for the state’s 4-year-olds starting in the fall of 2023.

The draft plan calls for a network of local authorities across the state to execute a plan to provide at least 10 hours of voluntary, high-quality preschool for children in the year before they go to kindergarten.

However, if the child care provisions in the Build Back Better Act pass through Congress, advocates say nine in 10 children under 5 in the state could eventually benefit.

Why is Colorado launching universal preschool?

In 2020, voters approved universal preschool for Colorado’s 4-year-olds in what’s called a “mixed delivery” system. That means children may receive child care through a school district-based program, a local Head Start program, a program in a family’s home or a child care center, for example. Any additional dollars would go to extra hours for children experiencing poverty or other risk factors like homelessness or children needing special education services.

Why is there such a big push for preschool?

Ninety percent of brain development occurs from birth to age 5. Advocates say the quality of the preschool program has major impacts on the course of a child’s life. Research shows that children who attend high-quality preschool are, on average, eight months ahead in academic learning and about five months ahead in executive function skills, such as listening, planning and self-control, compared to those who do not. Children who attend high-quality preschool are more likely to graduate college, less likely to become a teenage parent, enter the criminal justice system or experience poverty later in life.

Who goes to public preschool right now?

Colorado’s preschool program now is open to low-income children and those with other risk factors. Statewide, only a third of 3- and 4-year-olds in Colorado have access to publicly funded preschool. It’s unknown how many 4-year-olds will participate in the new universal preschool program, but some estimate it could be as high as 75 percent. For families who can’t access a publicly funded program, they must pay at least $8,600 per year for child care, making it unaffordable for many families.

What’s in Colorado’s new plan?

The draft plan lays out a vision for the experience every child should have before entering kindergarten. However, what universal preschool will ultimately look like in Colorado will most likely adapt and change over the next few years.

Architects of the draft plan call for a system of “local leads” to act as “captain and coordinator.” Local leads could be a county, school district, early childhood council, special taxing district or other authority depending on the region. They'd make sure every child is offered a preschool spot, making the application process easy and distributing funding to early childhood providers.

“The user experience has to be very important in this design … collect only as much information from families as necessary,” said Susan Steele, co-chair of the Colorado Early Childhood Leadership Commission.

What will the state’s new department of early childhood do?

It will select and oversee the local leads. The state is also charged with developing a single, unified application process, defining what “quality” preschool means, what skills the new workforce needs, and setting a base rate for 10 hours of universal preschool. Right now, different types of child care have different standards for things like staff ratios per child and how much education an educator has.