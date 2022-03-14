Colorado State amends Medved’s deal through ’28-29 season
FORT COLLINS, Colo. (AP) — Colorado State has amended the contract of basketball coach Niko Medved in a move that would keep him in charge of the Rams through the 2028-29 season. Medved's new deal was announced just as the Rams found out they would be making their first NCAA Tournament appearance since 2013.
The sixth-seeded Rams will face No. 11 Michigan on Thursday in Indianapolis. The Rams have shown steady improvement since they went 12-20 during Medved's first season in 2018-19. Colorado State is 25-5 this season and led by Mountain West Player of the Year David Roddy.
