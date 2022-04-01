The Local 303: Colorado artists we’re featuring for April 2022

Our mission is to play homegrown music every hour on air and The Local 303 is the spot to discover the best new music from around the state. This month we feature artists not only based in the Mile High City, but from up north in Fort Collins, down south in Colorado Springs, and Idaho Springs up in the high country. Who's on this list? Read more to find out!



Equal parts soul and rock, Mike Clark & the Sugar Sounds just put out their first new album in nine years! Denver mainstay folk rock acts King Cardinal and Many Mountains also join in with some of their newest music. Bringing his folky twang is Snake Cessna on his new solo album, and yes, he is the son of alternative-country royalty Slim Cessna.



There's some exciting indie rock bands to get on your radar this month like Juanners, The Nova Kicks, The Sickly Hecks, and Tiny Tomboy. As well as shoegaze from Moodlighting.



Genre bending trio The Original iLLs just put out their sophomore album and we also get ready for the return of Pleasure Prince with their dreamy synth pop. Electro pop singer Alyssa Robi rounds out this month's lineup.



These past few years have shown us that Colorado still has a thriving music scene even during the time of Coronavirus and that said, we are excited to be back in the same room as you! So BIG news: the Local 303 Meetup will return live and in person on Monday April 25th at 6:30-9:00p at Larimer Lounge! Details include a live performance from Pleasure Prince! Admission is free and this event is all ages, so get ready to come out of your caves and mingle with some of your favorite Colorado bands and radio hosts!



Meet April's picks:

Alyssa Robi

Photo By: Derek Anderson Photography

Hometown: Fort Collins, Colo.



Formed: 2017



Latest Release: "Soul Ties" - 2022



Pronouns: she/her



About: My name is Alyssa Robi. I’m a singer and songwriter currently based in Denver. I was born in Long Island, New York and found my love for singing at a very young age. I’ve been writing songs since I was 8 and since then it's always been the way I process my emotions. In the basement of my friend’s parent’s house, my two buddies helped me produce my first released song called "Shot #6" when I was 17. Since then, I’ve done a few collaborations with different artists including EDM artist Catas and released, “10 Million Thoughts” and “Don’t Care What You Do” in 2020. Most recently, I got the opportunity to work with two producers in LA (Kyle Patrick and Will Snyder) and they helped me create three songs that I am so proud of. “Soul Ties” is the first of the three I wrote following a messy heartbreak and I can’t wait to share the other two with the world.



Musicians That Inspire: Tove Lo, Melanie Martinez, Jessie Reyez, and Julia Michaels



What's next for the band in 2022: I have a couple more upcoming releases. I am currently working on the music videos for my next two singles. I have hundreds of other songs written that I’m working on as well to build an EP in the near future.



