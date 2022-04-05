Come sing with us! Join CPR Classical for The Spirituals Radio Project LIVE at the Newman Center

CPR Classical and The Spirituals Project Choir invite you to sing with us on May 14 at the Newman Center for the Performing Arts. Celebrate and honor the history of spirituals with this community event lead by M. Roger Holland, II with special guest artists Dr. Kim R. Harris and Denver storyteller Theo Wilson.

"The origin of the Negro Spiritual lies in community," according to Holland. "The Spirituals were created in community, by community, for the purposes and needs of the community. They were meant to uplift, inform, sustain and encourage the community. And the singing of them also creates community."

You are invited to come and sing along with others in community, lifting one another as we sing together.

Reserved tickets for the Saturday, May 14 concert are just $5.00 and can be purchased through the Newman Center website. Free parking.

This event is the culmination of Journey to Freedom: The Spirituals Radio Project, a partnership between CPR Classical and M. Roger Holland, II of the Spirituals Project Choir at the University of Denver. It also coincides with the launch of Holland's three-year residency with Denver choir Kantorei with concerts on May 21 and 22. More information on those performances can be found here: https://kantorei.org/concerts/journey/