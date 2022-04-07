Fire danger is likely to remain high in Colorado this spring

During the next few months, the potential for significant wildland fires in Colorado is expected to rise. The latest seasonal outlook from the National Interagency Fire Center - Rocky Mountain Area Predictive Services Unit is pointing toward higher than normal temperatures with less rain and snow forecast for this region into early summer.

Wildland fire meteorologist Valerie Meyers with NIFC said, additionally, the lack of snow cover in the eastern plains this winter has left dead vegetation standing.

“Fire is lazy,” she said. “It's going to take the path of least resistance. So anything that is dry, cured, standing, vertical is an easy target for fire.”



Adding ongoing drought and wind to that equation makes it a big driver of wildland fires, according to Meyers. Lightning strikes earlier in the summer could also ignite fires, she said.

“Early on it could be a drier thunderstorm environment so the potential remains for above-normal potential for significant fires,” she said.