For years, the state hasn’t paid its share of what it costs to educate students with disabilities. Now, more money is coming, but is it enough?

State lawmakers are poised to pass a proposal by the Arvada Democrat and Brighton Republican state Sen. Barbara Kirkmeyer to pump a historic $80 million more into teaching students with disabilities, who range from students with mild autism or a learning disability to students who are blind or who have multiple disabilities.

Starting next year, the extra amount for each student with a disability would rise from $1,250 to $1,750. Students with more significant needs are supposed to get an extra $6,000. The bill would take funding for those students from 56 percent of what they should be getting to 75 percent. It also requires that the funding total increase by inflation annually.

“I know there is a huge price tag on this, but it’s been our obligation and we haven’t met it for 16 years,” said Kirkmeyer during a committee meeting for the bill. “I hope today we can start on the journey to meet our obligation to these kids and their families.”

Special education teachers say the demands of the job have left them burnt out

“My current caseload feels overwhelming,” said Jen Holtzmann, who teaches at Lincoln Elementary in Denver.

Under federal law, each of her 20 students has a certain number of minutes of service Holtzmann must provide each week. The steadily rising caseloads, which can go up to 29 for a single educator at some schools, makes it harder to meet students’ needs, she said.

There’s another problem. The severe shortage of paraprofessionals or aides, especially in special education, also impacts students’ instruction. Denver Public Schools places a high priority on including special education students into regular classrooms. For that to happen for students with more severe needs, they need one-to-one support at all times.

There are three students at Holtzmann’s school who need this intensive support. She lost two aides – they’re called paraprofessionals — before spring break. She’s now down to one.

Hart Van Denburg/CPR News Jen Holtzmann, a special education teacher at Lincoln Elementary School in Denver, works with second grade students on Wednesday, April 6, 2022.

“When I don’t have paraprofessionals, I cannot meet the needs of any of my students,” said Holtzman. “Finding a person who is qualified or capable or has the patience or comes already with the skills is incredibly challenging.”

Paraprofessionals aren’t paid well. Holtzmann says they also need more intensive training from the district. She’d like to train them, but she’s overloaded as it is.

“I have to teach, I have to plan, I have to do IEP meetings, I have to evaluate students, I have to write assessments.”

The list goes on.

Merri Lintz, an occupational therapist, told the DPS school board recently she is currently 40 percent over the recommended caseload for her job description.

“This affects the quality of my services in all areas,” she said.

Other special educators said the lack of resources is fueling the shortage.

“While I’m lucky enough to have a supportive principal, we are not able to give our most vulnerable population the time they deserve,” said Denver special educator Victoria Woods. “Our caseloads are unmanageable and that is why we are seeing such a shortage of special education teachers.”

Hart Van Denburg/CPR News A second-grader puts work away in Jen Holtzmann’s special education class at Lincoln Elementary School in Denver on Wednesday, April 6, 2022.

Passing the buck: How did school districts become 'the payer of last resort'?

The federal law on students with disabilities went into effect in 1975 with the promise that up to 40 percent of the cost to educate students would come from the federal government. In Colorado, federal dollars have never totaled more than 20 percent of the cost.

So, it fell on states to fund education for children with disabilities, said Lucinda Hundley, who heads up the Colorado Consortium of Directors of Special Education. Colorado created a set of expectations for special education funding in 2006. But every year it’s fallen short. How bad is the gap? The state only funds 23 percent of the costs to educate children with disabilities.

2020-21 Annual Report by the Special Education Fiscal Advisory Committee

So, Colorado school districts — already funded well below the national average — have been making up the difference.

“School districts across the United States are required to provide the necessary supports for these children, regardless of cost,” Hundley said. The districts make up the rest — more than $740 million unreimbursed from the state.

To make that happen, many districts have had to take from elsewhere — cutting arts or music or sometimes taking half a point off staff raises.

“They’re providing the education (to special education), but it’s coming at the expense of the entire system,” said Sen. Zenzinger.