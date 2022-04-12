Colorado only has one Black Certified Professional Midwife. Here’s what she thinks of the health care system.

Last year, Colorado passed three bills known as the Birth Equity Package. Part of that legislation expands Medicaid coverage for a year after birth. That's the time period with the highest number of maternal deaths in the U.S.

Demetra Seriki is recognized as the only Black Certified Professional Midwife in the state, working out of Colorado Springs. She said the changes were absolutely necessary. She also said it's not enough.

"Color does play a role. And if we're saying it doesn't, we're not being realistic." -Shelby irvin, doula and mother of four

"The system is just, it's inherently broken—burn it down. Burn it down," she said. "It's just broken. It's broken for anybody that bears any child in their womb."

Seriki says she knows firsthand the barriers people of color face in accessing medical care, whether that be to give birth or addressing other needs.

"In general, most people of color are suspicious of the care that they're receiving, but they don't really have anything they can say that's concrete medical evidence," she said. "But there's suspicion or trauma that's already been placed on them through the system."

According to the Population Reference Bureau, a non-partisan group that aims to improve health and well-being, Black women in the U.S. are over three times more likely to die in pregnancy or after giving birth when compared to white women.

Sometimes, Seriki said, who the medical provider is might make a difference.

"Statistically, we know that when people of color are cared [for] by people of color, they reduce their incidents of what we call a 'near miss,' meaning you almost died, but you didn't… or death," she said.

Research into the relationship between midwifery and birth outcomes shows midwifery-led care can reduce maternal mortality rates. But Seriki is limited in what she can do, assisting only in home births and soon, thanks to another law passed last year, at a birthing center.