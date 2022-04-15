Boulder King Soopers shooter still unfit to stand trial
The man accused of killing 10 people at a Boulder King Soopers last year is still unfit to stand trial. At a Friday court proceeding, the judge granted the prosecutors request for another evaluation of the 22-year-old suspect's mental state in July.
He remains under treatment at a state mental hospital in Pueblo.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
