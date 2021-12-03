Alleged Boulder King Soopers gunman found incompetent to stand trial

The man accused of shooting and killing 10 people at the Boulder King Soopers in March was found incompetent to stand trial and has been sentenced to the Colorado Mental Health Institute of Pueblo for treatment.

Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa, 22, faces more than 100 criminal charges in connection to the March 22, 2021, mass shooting. Nine people and one police officer were gunned down and killed.

Prosecutors said Alissa has mentally deteriorated while being held at the Boulder County Jail awaiting his criminal proceedings.

Four different doctors have participated in two evaluations of Alissa at this point — doctors approved by both public defenders and district attorneys — and all came to the same conclusion.

When a defendant is deemed incompetent to stand trial it means the person cannot understand the criminal proceedings and cannot assist in their own defense.

State Judge Ingrid Bakke on Friday ordered that Alissa be transferred within a week to the state’s largest mental health hospital.