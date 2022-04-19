Radu Lupu, celebrated Romanian pianist, dies at age 76

The widely admired Romanian pianist Radu Lupu has died at age 76. His manager, Jenny Vogel, told NPR that he died "peacefully at his home in Switzerland from multiple prolonged illnesses" on Sunday evening. Lupu was frequently cited by fellow musicians as an inspiration and model of artistic expression, particularly for his interpretations of Schubert, Brahms, Mozart, Beethoven and Bartok, among other composers.

His death was announced by the George Enescu International Festival and Competition in Bucharest; no other details of his death have been released. Lupu had retired from public performances in 2019, after several years of canceling many engagements due to poor health, and had not recorded since the mid-1990s.

Throughout his career, Lupu recoiled from interviews and press appearances; he also did not allow radio broadcasts of his performances. But his music making became the stuff of deep dedication among fans and fellow musicians.

Born in Galati, Romania, on Nov. 30, 1945, he began piano lessons at age 6; by the time he was 12, he gave his first public concert featuring entirely his own compositions. He went on to study at the Moscow Conservatory in 1961.

His international career began with a blazing trio of wins at three highly prestigious piano competitions: the Van Cliburn International Piano Competition in Texas in 1966, the George Enescu International Piano Competition in Bucharest in 1967, and the Leeds International Pianoforte Competition in England in 1969.