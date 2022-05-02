High wind warnings and dry conditions: Colorado’s chaotic April weather set threatening records

The National Weather Service in Boulder normally issues a handful of alerts in April warning about critical fire conditions, said Bruno Rodriguez, who leads the office’s fire weather program.

Last month, the office issued a single-month record of at least 16 such warnings, Rodriguez said.

“The reality is that we are dealing with a new kind of fire season,” Rodriguez said. “It's really a year-round thing now, and that plays into community preparedness and safety, as well.”

The number of fire warnings is just one way to quantify the intense weather Colorado — in particular the Front Range – had in April. There were also strong, incessant winds along the plains that exacerbated the fire danger.

And then there’s the drought. Last month was on track to be the driest April in Denver’s history until a scant 0.05 inches of rain fell over the city on Friday, according to the weather service.

“It's not something that's unique to Denver,” Rodriguez said of the lack of rain. “We're seeing this across the I-25 corridor and the plains.”