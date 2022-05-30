Rocky Mountain National Park avalanche: 2 people rescued, 1 dead

Updated 9:30 a.m.

A climber has died after an avalanche and rockslide occurred at Rocky Mountain National Park.

Rescue crews found the body of a male climber Sunday evening in avalanche debris on Mount Meeker. Winter weather conditions are delaying recovery of the body, a park official said in a statement.

Crews also found two other climbers in the area earlier Sunday. A female suffered minor injuries. A male sustained severe injuries and had to be evacuated by a National Guard helicopter and flown to a hospital. Officials are not releasing the climbers' identities until they notify family members.

Crews faced difficult winter weather conditions during the rescue operations. A spokesperson said they were only able to rescue the two survivors during a brief window where weather subsided.

Other climbers in the area reported the avalanche, which happened around 9 a.m., near Mount Meeker — a popular climbing area in the south part of the park.

Most park trails are still icy and snow packed. Trail Ridge Road, the highest continuous paved road in North America, closed again Sunday after reopening for the first time this year just two days ago.

But as temperatures continue to rise, Colorado safety officials warn there is an increased risk of loose, wet avalanches.

CPR's Nathaniel Minor contributed to this report.